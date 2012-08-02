LONDON Aug 2 German Bund futures were flat on Thursday before a Spanish bond sale which could be a challenge due to uncertainty over what the European Central Bank will do at its monetary policy meeting later in the day.

Expectations earlier this week had been high for some bold policy response after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do what was necessary to preserve the euro last week.

But German officials have since poured cold water on such promises, limiting the scope for bold action and prompting markets to scale back their bets.

The uncertainty would make for a difficult backdrop to a 2 to 3 billion euro sale of Spanish debt maturing in 2014, 2016 and 2022, with borrowing costs seen rising at the auction.

Spanish bond yields hit a euro-era high of 7.78 percent last week but have since fallen below 7 percent since Draghi's commments. There were around 6.8 percent in early Thursday trade.

"(The Spanish auction will be) tricky. We didn't get that much of a concession yesterday," one trader said.

"We need to see Spain give a bit of ground this morning. The average price might be fairly in line with market, but we could get massive, long tails."

German Bund futures were flat at 143.49. The trader said the contract could go back to 145.00 - levels hit before Draghi's comments last Thursday - if the ECB chief underwhelmed markets.

Draghi will face the biggest test of his nine months' leadership of the central bank at its meeting later in the day, and any signs that he overplayed his hand when making the pledge a week ago could see markets punish peripheral euro zone bonds. .

In the absence of any action or any signal of future moves, 10-year Spanish yields could go back to "high-sevens", according to the trader. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)