LONDON Aug 2 The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish and Italian government bonds over benchmark German Bunds eased on Thursday after Madrid sold slightly more than planned at a debt auction.

The auction was held hours before a European Central Bank policy decision. Markets expect the ECB to resume purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds eventually, despite German opposition, and possibly ease monetary policy further.

"I think the auction went pretty well, especially the shorter-dated auctions," one trader said. "I think people are just probably closing out positions or trying to position for the ECB meeting today."

The ten-year Spanish/German government bond yield spread was last 7 basis points tighter on the day at 532 bps. The equivalent Italian spread tightened by 12 basis points to 445 bps.

German Bund futures were last 16 ticks lower on the day at 143.34. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)