* Spanish yields fall after smooth auction
* ECB keeps interest rates steady at 0.75 percent
* High risk that ECB disappoints during press conference
* Inaction could push Spanish yields back to euro-era highs
(Updates with auction, price and quotes)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 2 Spanish government bonds rose on
Thursday after the country easily sold debt at an auction even
as investors questioned whether European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi would deliver decisive anti-crisis policy action
later in the day.
The ECB bank kept interest rates steady at 0.75 percent, as
expected, and investors were looking to Draghi's news conference
at 1230 GMT to see whether he would back his recent pledge to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro.
Many analysts at the time took that to mean the ECB would
resume bond-buying to cap Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Inaction by Draghi could see Spanish yields retest euro-era
highs and safe-have German Bunds rally, according to analysts.
"If they do nothing, the market reaction then is negative.
Draghi cannot commit himself (and then not act). That would be a
big dent to his credibility. So nothing, I don't think is an
option," Deutsche Bank senior economist Marco Stringa said.
Ten-year Spanish yields fell 5 basis points to
6.69 percent. Five-year yields eased 5.6 bps to
6.12 percent, while the two-year equivalent shed 16
bps to 4.55 percent.
Analysts said the sale went well in difficult conditions
though yields rose across maturities. The Treasury paid the
second highest yield on its 10-year paper since the launch of
the euro in 1999, underscoring the challenges still facing the
euro zone's fourth largest economy.
"They sold above the maximum amount. In terms of borrowing
costs the 10-year costs have risen but it's still a strong
bid/cover although it's below the average for the year,"
Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.
"Now the next focus is the ECB. "That will be important for
future direction of Spanish yields because although Spain has
frontloaded a big chunk of supply they face a huge amount of
redemptions and the financing costs are starting to go up."
Spain sold 3.1 billion euros of bonds, above its target. The
average yield at the 10-year sale was 6.647 percent.
DRAGHI D-DAY
Draghi faces the biggest test of his nine months' leadership
of the ECB, and any signs that he overplayed his hand could hit
peripheral euro zone bonds..
His comments last week fueled expectations that, at the very
least, the ECB would resume its bond-purchasing programme.
For markets, analysts say, the best case scenario would be
that this happens in tandem with the EFSF rescue fund buying
bonds in the primary market. But that would be a long shot as it
would require Spain to seek EFSF aid - a move it has resisted.
Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank said if
the ECB just said it would buy bonds, the yield spreads of Spain
and Italy against Germany would narrow and their curves would
steepen, with short-dated bonds benefiting the most.
Inaction would see yields on Spanish government bond yields
test euro-era highs of 7.78 percent made last week, de Groot
said, and even promises of future action may not be enough to
prevent further selling in the periphery.
"So we are still negative on periphery and therefore
positive on German Bunds at least in the near term until we have
more concrete evidence that there is concrete action to back up
all the promises that have been made in the past."
The yield spread between Spanish and German bonds was
slightly tighter on the day at 534 bps, down from 613 bps the
day before Draghi's comments.
Bund futures pared gains after the interest rate
decision in choppy trading. It last stood 8 ticks higher at
143.58.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)