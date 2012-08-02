LONDON Aug 2 Ten-year Spanish government bond
yields extended their rise on Thursday and five-year yields
turned higher in volatile trading after European Central Bank
Mario Draghi announced no immediate measures to stem the euro
zone debt crisis.
Draghi said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in coming weeks
to make outright debt purchases to stabilise peripheral euro
zone states' borrowing costs.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
extended their rise to 6.97 percent, up 23 bps on day, while
five-year yields turned higher in volatile trading.
They last stood 12 bps higher at 6.30 percent.
Two-year Spanish bonds yields were 7 bps lower
at 4.64 percent.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Marius Zaharia)