LONDON Aug 2 Ten-year Spanish government bond yields extended their rise on Thursday and five-year yields turned higher in volatile trading after European Central Bank Mario Draghi announced no immediate measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

Draghi said the ECB would draw up a mechanism in coming weeks to make outright debt purchases to stabilise peripheral euro zone states' borrowing costs.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields extended their rise to 6.97 percent, up 23 bps on day, while five-year yields turned higher in volatile trading. They last stood 12 bps higher at 6.30 percent.

Two-year Spanish bonds yields were 7 bps lower at 4.64 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Marius Zaharia)