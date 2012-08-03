LONDON Aug 3 German Bund futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating hefty gains made in the previous session after the European Central Bank took no immediate action against soaring Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

ECB President Mario Draghi indicated the bank may start buying government bonds again, but not before September, and only if troubled countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue funds and accepted strict conditions.

Spain and Italy said on Thursday it was premature to say whether they will seek the activation of EU mechanisms.

That disappointed those who expected imminent and bold action after Draghi said last week he would do whatever was needed to preserve the euro and sent 10-year Spanish yields back above the psychological 7 percent level.

Some analysts, however, said that the prospect of the bank buying in the months ahead might head off any deeper sell-off of Spanish and Italian debt in the meantime. Draghi also highlighted the prospect of other unconventional measures, which could prevent investors from betting solely on safe-haven assets.

"For now it just wasn't enough for the market. There's too much talk and not much detail," one trader said. "But we may well consolidate a bit today ... they did say they're going to do something, we just don't know what it is."

At 0603 GMT, Bund futures traded flat on the day at 144.88.

Draghi's comments saying that any intervention would be focused on short-dated paper provided some support for short-term Spanish and Italian bonds, whose yields fell slightly on Thursday.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day will provide more clues about the world's largest economy and may give a further boost to safe haven assets such as Bunds or Treasuries if they fail to meet expectations. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Patrick Graham)