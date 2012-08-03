GLOBAL MARKETS-Data helps world stocks touch new high; dollar dips
LONDON Aug 3 German Bund futures slumped as much as two points on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S. data gave investors further reason to take profit on lofty safe-haven German bond prices, as lower-rated sovereign euro zone debt rallied.
The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up in July while the U.S. economy created more non-farm jobs than expected that same month.
German Bund futures fell to a session low of 142.82, down 206 basis points on the day.
"A lot of people probably got long yesterday and now they are lightening positions going into the weekend," a trader said.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
