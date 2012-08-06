LONDON Aug 6 German Bund futures dipped on
Monday, extending Friday's sell-off, with dealers expecting a
volatile run into September, when the European Central Bank has
flagged the chance of bolder action to curb Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs.
Bund futures saw their biggest daily fall since October 2011
on Friday on the back of better than expected U.S. data and
investors overcoming their initial disappointment that the ECB's
monthly policy meeting did not approve an immediate return to
outright bond-buying.
ECB President Mario Draghi outlined a plan to buy debt in
cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds - but not before
September, and only if countries ask to use the euro zone rescue
funds and accept strict conditions and supervision.
He has not yet convinced Germany's Bundesbank to sign up to
the plan, but the news has been enough to give debt markets
pause for thought and Bund futures fell 2 ticks to
142.93, having fallen more than 200 ticks at one point on
Friday.
"I guess everybody is keeping their positions (minor)
because we are seeing roller coaster moves that nobody can
explain," Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
said.
"Volatility will be high, that's the only thing I can
guarantee."
Bunds remain supported by concerns that Spain will
eventually need a full state bailout and investors' need to find
a safe haven from the crisis. That uncertainty could favor a
sale of 10-year German debt on Wednesday, even if yields in the
secondary market remain close to historically low levels.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields came
off euro-era highs last week but on Friday held close to 7
percent danger levels. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy signaled for
the first time that day that he may seek a full-blown aid
package but said he had not yet made a decision on the matter.
Spain has time to wait for clarity on what such aid would
involve because it has already covered the majority of its debt
needs for the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in a
newspaper interview published on Sunday.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)