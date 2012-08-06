* Bunds rise after biggest daily fall since Oct 2011
* Spain, Italy hold onto debt gains on ECB promises
* 10-2 Spanish yield gap at widest in euro-era
* Curve steepeners seen profitable in Spain and Italy
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 6 German Bund futures rose on Monday
as dealers bought back into the market, cheapened after a sharp
sell-off, even as Spanish and Italian government bonds continued
to benefit from the prospect of eventual European Central Bank
intervention.
Bund futures saw their biggest daily fall since October 2011
on Friday following better than expected U.S. data and as
investors overcame initial disappointment that the ECB's monthly
policy meeting did not approve an immediate return to outright
bond-buying.
ECB President Mario Draghi outlined a plan to buy debt in
cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds - but not before
September - and only if countries ask to use the funds and
accept strict supervision.
In the mean time, trade was likely to remain vulnerable to
political headlines, and price moves could be exacerbated by
liquidity thinned by summer holidays in Europe, analysts said.
"I guess everybody is keeping their positions (minor)
because we are seeing rollercoaster moves that nobody can
explain," Charles Berry, trader at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
said. "Volatility will be high, that's the only thing I can
guarantee."
Bund futures were 35 ticks higher on the day at
143.30, having fallen more than 200 ticks at one point on
Friday.
The ECB's conditional pledge suggests the situation in Spain
may have to deteriorate and borrowing costs rise further before
the country seeks aid, opening the door for ECB intervention,
according to some analysts.
That backdrop could favor a sale of 10-year German debt on
Wednesday, even if yields in the secondary market remain near
historical lows.
Ten-year German bond yields were down 6.6
basis points at 1.36 percent - not too far from a record low of
1.126 percent hit in July.
"The sell-off on Friday was a little bit overdone," a second
trader said. "People saw that as an opportunity to get long
again."
Spanish borrowing costs over 10 years came off euro-era
highs last week but held close to the 7 percent danger level.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy signaled for the first time on
Friday that he may seek a full-blown aid package but said he had
not yet made a decision on the matter.
Spain has time to wait for clarity on what such aid would
involve because it has already covered the majority of its debt
needs for the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in a
newspaper interview published on Sunday.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone government bond yields at 7% +: link.reuters.com/seq59s
Euro zone debt crisis in graphics: r.reuters.com/hyb65p
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
PROFITABLE STEEPENERS
Spanish government bonds extended Friday's rally, with gains
bigger in the short-end, where Draghi said the ECB would focus
potential intervention. Ten-year yields remained close to levels
beyond which funding costs are deemed unsustainable.
"I don't think Rajoy has an intention to start the (aid
process) now. This bond-buying will not occur in the short term
and I don't think in August we will see any request from Spain
asking for help, so I am not sure how much this rally can
continue from here," Matteo Regesta, strategist at BNP Paribas
said.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
10 basis points to 6.81 percent, while two year yields
were down more sharply at 3.56 percent.
The yield spread between the 10-year and two-year paper hit
its widest level in the euro era at 328 basis points.
"We've seen some short-covering in Bunds after the sell-off
last week, whereas the periphery is driven by what Draghi said
- that he will focus on short-dated (bonds)," a third trader
said. "There are flows into two- and three-year bonds, but not
into the 10-year. However there are no sellers in the 10-year
either."
Ten-year Italian yields were down 1 bp at 6.06
percent, while the two-year equivalent eased 16 bps to 3.11
percent.
Regesta said steepeners - or bets that short-dated bonds
would rise faster than long-dated ones - were the position to
take in the Spanish and Italian curves.
"We like 2-5s, 2-10s steepeners because they can perform I
think very well both in a bullish and a bearish market," Regesta
said.
Italy played down any prospect of it asking for help.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and Cabinet
Undersecretary Antonio Catricala said on Sunday the country does
not at the moment need to ask the euro zone's rescue funds to
buy its bonds in the market.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)