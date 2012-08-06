(Refiles to remove formatting glitch)
* Shorter-dated Spain, Italy lead rally on ECB promises
* Details of ECB measures key to sustaining fall in yields
* Bunds rise after biggest daily fall since Oct 2011
* Curve steepeners seen profitable in Spain and Italy
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 6 Spanish and Italian bonds rose
further on Monday, led by shorter-dated paper which has met
revived demand on prospects of eventual ECB buying but details
of the promised anti-crisis steps were seen key for more gains.
Two-year Spanish yields have more than halved
from euro-era peaks above 7 percent hit on July 25 to 3.42
percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday bond
purchases under new measures being hammered out would target
shorter-dated debt.
The gap between two- and 10-year Spanish yields hit its
widest in the euro era at 338 basis points and that differential
could widen to 400 bps in coming weeks, according to RBS rate
strategist Harvinder Sian.
"Two-year Spain (yields) can get down to 2 percent...The
rally can go on for a couple of weeks but we need to see some
details from the ECB in terms of what exactly they are planning.
That will be the key," Sian said. "Particularly we're waiting to
see the maturities they are willing to buy."
Spanish 10-year yields fell 14 bps to 6.8 percent
, retreating further from euro-era highs of 7.78
percent hit early last week, with equivalent Italian yields 6
bps lower at 6.0 percent. Two-year paper yielded
3.11 percent, down more than 20 bps on the day.
Strategists and traders said steepeners - bets that
short-dated bond prices would rise faster than long-dated ones -
were the position to take on Spanish and Italian debt.
"We like 2-5s, 2-10s steepeners because they can perform I
think very well both in a bullish and a bearish market," BNP
Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta said.
Sentiment in Spanish and Italian debt markets - at the
forefront of the three-year debt crisis - has improved as
investor conviction has grown that the ECB will eventually
intervene to lower the two countries' borrowing costs provided
Madrid and Rome request help from the bloc's bailout funds.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy signalled for the first
time on Friday that he may seek a full-blown aid package but
said he had not yet made a decision.
However, questions remained. Germany remains opposed to the
ECB resuming bond purchases. The issue of how the euro zone
planned to boost the resources of its yet-to-be ratified ESM
rescue fund was also unresolved.
Soma analysts said the ECB's conditional pledge suggests the
situation in Spain might have to deteriorate and borrowing costs
rise further before Madrid seeks aid, opening the door for ECB
intervention, according to some analysts.
Bund futures clawed back some ground on bargain
hunting after their biggest daily fall since October 2011 on
Friday after stronger than expected U.S. jobs data and as
investors overcame initial disappointment that the ECB was not
immediately buying Italian and Spanish bonds.
September Bund futures rose 25 ticks on the day to settle at
143.20, having fallen more than 200 ticks at one point on
Friday, while 10-year German bond yields were down
3.4 bps at 1.4 percent - not far from a record low of 1.126
percent hit in July.
"We've seen some short-covering in Bunds after the sell-off
last week, whereas the periphery is driven by what Draghi said
- that he will focus on short-dated (bonds)," a third trader
said.
"There are flows into two- and three-year bonds, but not
into the 10-year. However there are no sellers in the 10-year
either."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)