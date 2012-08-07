* Spanish, Italian bonds hit by profit-taking

* Markets undecided whether ECB intervention will work

* Uncertainty to remain high at least until September (Recasts into settlement, fresh quotes, detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 7 German government bonds fell on Tuesday, with the prospect of European Central Bank steps to stem the debt crisis propping up demand for riskier assets like shares even as a rally in Italian and Spanish debt paused.

The ECB said last week it may resume purchasing bonds if troubled countries activated the euro zone's rescue funds under strict conditions.

That has given relief to euro zone strugglers Italy and Spain, but traders said further falls in their borrowing costs would be limited by doubts over the ECB measures.

But stock markets showed a bigger appetite for risk and the pan-European share index rose to its highest since late March, keeping safe-haven Bunds on the backfoot.

The September Bund future shed 87 ticks on the day to settle at 142.33, with the losses gaining momentum after the contract broke through a key technical level around 143.60 which had held firm since early July.

The moves were exacerbated in a holiday-thinned market by traders pushing for cheaper prices before an auction of 4 billion euros worth of 10-year Bunds on Wednesday, lifting German yields further off euro-era lows.

"We have supply though it is by far not the big driver for Germany, but we're in mid-August and that leaves as the path of least resistance a drift upward in yields," said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"That fits into the bearish sentiment today in core debt markets and it's a pretty consistent picture with equities holding up fairly well. The fact that peripherals were able to recover a little bit intraday put additional pressure on Bunds.

Cash 10-year Bund yields rose 8 basis points to 1.47 percent and have bounced 34 basis points off a euro-era low of 1.126 percent hit on July 23.

Schnautz saw the yields capped at 1.50 percent, their highest in five weeks, with scope for a retreat after the auction as investors were not yet fully convinced ECB intervention would succeed in cushioning Spain and Italy against the debt crisis.

NEXT MONTH KEY

Worries remained over the barriers that must be overcome before the ECB could step in. The ESM bailout fund, which the ECB wants countries to tap before it buys their bonds, is not yet functional, awaiting among other things a German Constitutional Court ruling on it on Sept 12.

Germany's Bundesbank has also yet to be convinced of the plan to buy bonds and some analysts wonder how strong any ECB intervention would be given failed past attempts to cap borrowing costs for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"The market is waiting for concerted action on many fronts that if things don't get up to speed until mid-September there are a lot of stumbling blocks. The market is not in the mood to give decision-makers some slack here," Schnautz said.

Two-year Spanish yields rose 43 basis points on the day to 3.75 percent, but have still almost halved from highs above 7 percent hit before ECB President Mario Draghi pledged two weeks ago to do whatever was needed to save the euro.

Italian two-year yields rose 19 bps to 3.28 percent, with traders saying thin volumes exaggerated the move.

"We are seeing some profit taking. We had a huge drop in yields and I think Spain asking for help is not imminent," one trader said.

Data showing Italy's economy contracted by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, a touch more than expected, were a reminder of the depth of the euro zone's problems. Prime Minister Mario Monti won a confidence vote on Tuesday for a bill to cut spending and delay a planned sales tax increase.

Ten-year Spanish yields rose 10 bps to 6.9 percent, close to the 7 percent level that sparks fear of an imminent loss of market access. Equivalent Italian yields were 4 bps higher at 5.96 percent.

"With regards to the ECB intervention, there's just going to be uncertainty between now and then, " C redit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said.

"It makes sense (for the rally in short-term Spanish and Italian debt) to pause until we see something concrete."

(Editing by John Stonestreet)