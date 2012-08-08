LONDON Aug 8 German Bund futures extended gains on Wednesday, with traders citing a media report quoting a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats party as saying Germany will not back more financial aid for Greece.

The comments came just before results of an auction of German 10-year Bunds which met strong demand.

German Bund futures extended gains and last stood up 67 ticks on the day at 143.00.

"There are some comments...from a German official, a CDU (member), that they may not be willing to back Greece any more. That's what's moving the market," one of the bond traders said.

