* Uncertainty about ECB plan dominates trading

* China easing expectations briefly curb safe-haven flows

* Spanish, Italian yields steady, but sentiment fragile

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 9 German Bund futures zig-zagged in a tight range on Thursday, as uncertainty over when the ECB would resume bond purchases and how effective such a move might be in easing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy made investors nervous.

Euro zone bond markets started the week on a risk-positive note, with short-dated Spanish and Italian bonds rallying and safe-haven Bunds selling off after the European Central Bank said it may resume its government bond buying programme.

But Bunds rebounded on Wednesday as investors switched their focus to the ECB's pre-condition for action - that troubled countries ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds. This raised the risk that the debt crisis in Spain and Italy may have to get worse before policymakers make a move, traders said.

Also, the bloc's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, still needs a green light from the German Constitutional Court, which rules on Sept. 12.

"We're in a waiting game. This crisis has got to worsen enough for Spain to be forced to enter a bailout programme such that the ECB's willingness to buy its bonds is tested," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"But it's very difficult to know which way the ECB is going to go. They could get scared (of political risk) and make a lot of caveats on how they are going to run this programme or they can actually be quite aggressive."

Bund futures were 2 ticks lower at 142.73, while 10-year German yields, were up 1 basis point on the day at 1.436 percent. That compared with a record low of 1.126 percent hit on July 23, but was comfortably within the roughly 1.2-1.6 percent range in which they have traded in recent months.

A slowing in Chinese inflation supported riskier assets early in the session, but traders said many investors were willing to buy any dips in Bunds. Trading was thin, resulting in many up and down moves, but the 142.36-142.80 intra-day range was relatively small, showing how undecided markets were.

TEMPORARY IMPACT

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were 3-4 bps lower at 6.88 percent and 5.86 percent, respectively. Their two-year yields, which roughly halved in the past two weeks on the ECB's pledges to intervene, were virtually flat.

UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said 3.84 percent in Spanish two-year yields and 3.28 percent in the Italian equivalent were attractive levels to place bets they will rise.

"Unless there is a significant deterioration of economic fundamentals it is quite unlikely that Spain are going to ask for (bailout) funds in the short-term and the government is also showing resistance to that," Ziglio said

"When we approach the supply season again in September, knowing they have to find about 30 billion euros, that would put pressure again on Spain."

Talk of ECB forays into bond markets was unthinkable five years ago, when the central bank introduced its first non-standard measure by launching an unlimited cash tender on Aug. 9 to unfreeze money markets hit by the incipient global crisis.

Since then, the ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, pumped around 1 trillion euros of three-year loans into the banking sector, eased collateral rules significantly and bought over 200 billion euros of peripheral bonds.

ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, but analysts say what is currently on the table is not enough and other euro zone institutions would also need to show more creativity.

"(ECB intervention) definitely helps in terms of the overall level of yields, but it is not a solution to the crisis," UBS's Ziglio said. "If there's an underlying fundamental factor ... such as unsustainable levels of debt for some issuers, the impact will only be temporary." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson and Toby Chopra)