BRIEF-Seacoast says public offering of 7.75 mln common shares priced at $22.25/shr
* Says public offering of 7.75 million common shares priced at $22.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 9 German Bund futures extended gains on Thursday in volatile trading, as investors bought back into a cheapened market amid uncertainty regarding the timing and size of any potential European Central Bank intervention.
German Bund futures were up 37 ticks on the day at 143.12 - the day's high.
"After the sell-off we've had, some people think this is an opportunity to get long again but the market is very thin," one trader said.
"It's just fast money that's moving the market around but there's not much appetite for to get heavily involved. It's going to be this way until the Olympics and summer holidays are over." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
* COPsync announces $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.3 percent in January from December, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.