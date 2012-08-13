LONDON Aug 13 German Bund futures were steady
on Monday after rallying by almost a point in the previous
session, with prospects for new action by global central banks
limiting the appetite for safe haven assets.
Poor trade data out of China and factory output figures out
of the euro zone raised worries about global growth last week,
pushing German Bund futures 84 ticks higher on Friday.
But investors are also wary that a bleak economic output may
lead to more central bank stimulus measures.
Late on Friday, the president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve, John Williams said the U.S. central bank should launch
a fresh round of bond-buying to lower the unemployment rate more
quickly..
The European Central Bank is also expected to resume its
bond-buying programme, but its condition that troubled countries
need to activate the euro zone's rescue funds first and accept
supervision has fueled uncertainty among investors.
At 0610 GMT, Bund futures were 3 ticks lower at
143.37. Bunds have been volatile recently as investors are wary
of a potentially strong ECB intervention to ease Italy's and
Spain's debt problems but are uncertain over when it would
happen and how successful it would be.
"Friday was a good move, but they only got back some of the
losses from earlier in the week," one trader said, adding he
expected Bunds to remain range-bound until markets got more
clarity about future ECB moves.
Italy, Germany and France plan to issue T-bills later in the
day with the sales widely expected to go smoothly.
Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli told la Republica Italy's
government would overshoot its 2012 deficit goal because of
worse-than-expected growth but planned no extra budget cuts
because Italy was on target to meet its EU obligations.