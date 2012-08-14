* German, French GDP, U.S. retail sales beat forecasts

* Bunds fall; Spanish and Italian yields edge lower

* Doubts over ECB intervention to cap Bund losses

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 14 Bund futures fell on Tuesday after data showed the German and French economies avoided recession in the second quarter and U.S. retail sales grew faster than expected.

However, analysts saw limited room for further Bund losses as long as questions remained over the European Central Bank's latest anti-crisis plans.

Germany grew by 0.3 percent in the second quarter and France flatlined, with both results beating gloomier market expectations.

Although German ZEW economic sentiment data was worse than foreacast, signalling that Europe's largest economy may be unlikely to defy gravity for much longer, the slightly upbeat growth numbers prompted some profit-taking on last week's gains.

The last hit to low-risk Bunds came from U.S. retail sales data for July, which were well above analysts' expectations, rising 0.8 percent.

Bund futures were last 72 ticks lower on the day at 142.46, while benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 6.5 basis points higher at 1.467 percent.

European stocks closed higher.

"The data that we've got is definitely supportive for risk sentiment," Nordea chief analyst Niels From said.

But he added that it would be hard for Bunds to break their recent ranges as long as markets were unsure about when and how the ECB's promise to resume purchases of government bonds if certain conditions were met would be implemented.

The ECB has said troubled countries need to activate the euro zone's rescue funds before it buys their short-dated debt and markets worry that this may mean the debt crisis in Spain and Italy must worsen before policymakers make a move.

"A break below 142 in the Bund future is difficult to see without further ... signals from the ECB," From said.

The last time Bund futures traded below 142.00 was in early July and recent attempts to break below it have failed.

KEEN FOR DETAIL

A rally in two-year Spanish debt hit a wall recently as some investors questioned whether Spain would ask for help if its borrowing costs were falling.

Two-year Spanish yields were 5 bps lower on the day at 4.2 percent, compared with less than 3.5 percent last week. Yields topped 7 percent before the ECB signalled its willingness to intervene.

Investors are also keen for detail on the exact maturities the ECB would target and in what size. Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would wait for the ECB to clarify its plans before deciding whether to seek aid.

"We still want to know how much is the ECB willing to provide even without the country specifically asking for aid. How are they going to do it?" said Elisabeth Afseth, a fixed income strategist at Investec.

"If that appears to be fairly generous, that the amount they are willing to buy is substantial, it might again push front yields lower and allow Spain to get a couple of auctions through and delay the need to request a full bailout."

This would trigger further steepening in Spanish and Italian yield curves as investors position for shorter-dated bonds to outperform longer maturities.

(Italy and Spain market)

Spanish 10-year yields were 12 bps lower on the day at 6.78 percent, but traders cautioned there was little volume behind that move. Italian 10-year yields were 5 bps lower at 5.85 percent.