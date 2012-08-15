LONDON Aug 15 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday in tandem with their U.S. counterparts, having broken through key technical levels earlier.

Recent U.S. data have painted a better picture of the world's largest economy, prompting investors to lower expectations of further Federal Reserve action.

German Bund futures were down 88 ticks at 141.55.

"The sell-off that we're seeing in the U.S. Treasuries are weighing on Bunds," one trader said.