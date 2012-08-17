* Bunds dip, bearish technical bias seen
* Merkel's pro-Draghi comments support global shares
* Limited scope for Spanish yields to fall
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON Aug 17 German Bunds dipped on Friday as a
rally in European stocks took momentum out of the safe-haven
debt market, with technical factors likely to dominate until
September, when a policy response to the euro zone debt crisis
is expected.
European shares hit a five-month high on Friday after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central
Bank's crisis-fighting strategy, underscoring attempts by
policymakers to show a united front.
But mixed messages from Finland and comments from Austria's
foreign minister implying Greece should be kicked out of the
euro zone underlined the political challenges the region still
faces.
Ten-year German government bond yields were up
1.2 basis points at 1.54 percent and technical charts suggested
the grind higher had a bit further to run, analysts said.
"With this 1.50 percent taken out, I wouldn't be surprised
to see 10-year Bund yields edging a bit higher towards 1.60-65,
not necessarily today but that would be an intermediate target
for next week," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank
said.
"At that level, they should start to look a little more
attractive ... going into September."
Credit Suisse technical analysts saw an immediate bearish
bias for German debt towards 1.63 percent in the yield and
expected fresh buyers only at 1.69-1.70 percent.
German Bunds were 14 ticks lower at 141.64, having
rebounded in the previous session. Credit Suisse looked for
further weakness to 140.18 - a 200-day moving average.
HEADLINE RISK
Merkel voiced support for ECB chief Mario Draghi, who came
under withering criticism in Germany for pledging in a speech in
London last month to do whatever it takes to save the euro, and
raising the prospect of buying the bonds of stricken euro states
like Spain and Italy.
She said Draghi's declarations were "completely in line"
with the approach taken by European leaders. [ ID:nL2E8JG8KL]
The Bund future has come off more than 3 full points since
Draghi made his comments, while Spanish and Italian government
bond yields have also eased sharply.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were
down 4.9 basis points on the day at 6.53 percent while Italian
yields were flat at 5.81 percent.
"I don't think that there is potential for (Spanish) yields
to decline significantly but at least there is no more
deterioration in the area above 7 percent," Patrick Jacq,
European rate strategist at BNP Paribas said.
"The market is positioned for a constructive decision (by
the ECB). Of course this means if there is no delivery then
there could be a very negative reaction."
Merkel's comments were somewhat overshadowed by mixed
signals out of Finland and opposition at home on news some
lawmakers in her coalition are demanding a reform of the ECB's
voting system to strengthen Germany's influence.
Finland is "100 percent committed" to the euro, its European
Affairs minister said on Friday, after the country's foreign
minister said Finnish the currency's possible collapse.
officials have prepared for
In Vienna, Austria's foreign minister said countries that
fail to keep their financial promises should be thrown out of
the euro zone, adding that countries including Germany would
support the idea.
Draghi has said any ECB intervention will be subject to euro
zone governments asking for help first. This has fuelled some
concerns in the market that the situation in Spain and Italy has
to deteriorate before they open the door for ECB bond-buying.
"There doesn't seem to be any sign of Spain wanting to ask
for bailout so any talk of ECB buying is a bit premature," one
trader said.