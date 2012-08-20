* Spanish yields fall on reported details of ECB plans
* German Bundesbank remains critical of bond-buying remedy
* Bunds slide back towards bottom end of range, 139.72 eyed
By William James
LONDON, Aug 20 Spanish bonds rallied and German
debt prices fell on Monday as traders focused on the prospect of
the European Central Bank intervening in bond markets to help
contain the borrowing costs of troubled sovereign debtors.
A German magazine reported the ECB was considering setting
interest rate thresholds for bond purchases, meaning it would
buy debt issued by vulnerable states if their interest rates
exceeded a set premium over Germany's Bunds.
Traders said that helped drive Bund futures down
nearly a point on the day and gave impetus to a rally in Spanish
debt.
Even though the euro weakened when a spokesman later said
Germany's finance ministry had no knowledge of such a plan,
there was little change in bond market pricing.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 24 basis points
lower on the day at 6.25 percent while the September Bund
contract was last down 85 ticks at 141.27.
There was also limited reaction to a Bundesbank statement
reiterating opposition to the European Central Bank buying the
bonds of debtors such as Spain and Italy.
However, thin trade exaggerated price moves, and further
details on the ECB plans would be needed before such price moves
could be seen as a sustainable trend, market participants said.
"Many in the market would still have doubts about whether
the ECB has the capacity to make this work. It would actually
require (the ECB) to pledge unlimited purchases which I think
does not really fit with their mandate," said Elwin de Groot,
senior market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
The expectation of mass buying of short-maturity Spanish
debt has already halved Spanish two-year yields since ECB
President Mario Draghi said on July 26 the bank would do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro.
However, policymakers remain in the early stages of
thrashing out the details of any aid, with a series of critical
meetings scheduled in the next few weeks, and Germany's
Bundesbank, the central bank of Europe's largest economy, is
fiercely opposed to restarting the bond buying programme.
"As much as there might be a risk-on move into September's
events, you've got to realise that the Germans can dig their
heels in, the Dutch will do the same around election time and
the Finnish still have collateral demands - northern Europe is
not happy about this," a trader said.
The ECB holds its regular policy-setting meeting on Sept. 6
followed by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Sept. 15
-- both of which were expected to shed some light on plans to
help Spain tackle its costly debt burden.
"A lot of the real money guys are out at the moment, I think
if they'd been around we'd be seeing a lot more buying on these
dips in the Bund... for the time being it's just wait until
September," a second trader said.
In the interim, Bunds headed back towards 140.78 -- the
bottom of the wide range seen in last week's choppy trade.
The exact mid-point of that range, 142.22, should offer
resistance to any price rises, while momentum indicators still
signal further losses, according to UBS technical analysis.
Since late July, when the contract rose to 146.26, the
outlook for Bunds has turned more gloomy and the fall is
approaching critical levels, analysts said.
A break below the June 26 low of 139.72 would indicate fresh
falls, which could extend as far as the lows plumbed last
November around 134.