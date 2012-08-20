LONDON Aug 20 German Bund futures pared losses
on Monday, drifting higher after the European Central Bank
sought to quash speculation about what shape its planned
bond-buying programme will take.
A German magazine report over the weekend saying the ECB is
considering setting interest rate thresholds for any purchases
of struggling euro zone country's bonds underpinned the Spanish
debt market in early trade and prompted a sharp fall in the Bund
future.
An ECB spokesman later said it was misleading to report on
views which have not yet been discussed by the ECB's Governing
Council, prompting Spanish yields and the German Bund future to
gradually come off the day's lows..
German Bund futures were last down 14 ticks on the
day at 141.98, off a low of 141.14. Spanish yields pared earlier
falls across maturities but were still down 15 basis points on
the day at 6.35 percent in the 10-year sector.