* Bunds rally with sell-off seen overdone
* Further rises possible but no return to highs yet
* Germany sells 4.08 bln euros of 2-yr bonds, demand falls
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 22 German government bonds rose on
Wednesday as a rally in risk assets paused, but gains were seen
limited in the short term with expectations of European Central
Bank action to contain the euro zone crisis firmly entrenched.
The improvement in risk appetite in recent weeks led to a
fall in demand at the sale of a new German two-year bond, with
the number of bids relative to the amount on offer coming in at
their lowest level this year.
European equities fell and Spanish and Italian bond yields
were more or less flat after falling sharply in recent weeks.
The ECB is expected to buy struggling countries' debt, with
speculation increasing -- despite attempts by the ECB to quash
such talk -- after a German magazine said the bank was examining
plans which would cap interest rates for Spain and Italy.
"The sell-off has been very sharp in Bunds given there are
important events coming up in September," said ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"We can have some days of recovery in the market and a
further rally but we are unlikely to go back to the best levels
without more negative news -- either the ECB does not buy bonds
or Greece does not get more money."
September is likely to prove a decisive month for market
direction with the ECB's next policy meeting on the 6th,
followed by a German constitutional court vote to ratify the
euro zone rescue fund and a European finance ministers meeting.
But it is not just Spain which could unsettle markets.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras -- facing a sovereign
bankruptcy without further aid -- begins a European charm
offensive to persuade euro zone leaders to give his country more
time push through unpopular reforms.
German Bund futures were 66 ticks higher at 141.04,
having risen as high as 142.27 in early trade.
The contract had sold off as much as 5.5 points over the
last six weeks and has since struggled to rise back above 142.
Technical analysts see 142.22 - the mid-point of the last week
and a half's sell-off - as the next major resistance level which
needs to be overcome if the rally is to continue.
Ten-year yields were six basis points lower at
1.51 percent.
Traders said investors were also buying slightly higher
yielding, but still relatively safe assets such as French bonds.
"The event risk starts to increase as soon as you get into
September but if you look at someone like France, there's a
window of a couple of weeks before their next issuance and we're
seeing some buying there," one trader said.
The summer lull in primary market issuance has also helped
calm peripheral markets and lessened the safe-haven allure of
Bunds but next week Italy will return to the market on Thursday.
"The Italian supply is looming and there is a UK holiday on
Monday," a second trader said.
"What we've seen in previous short weeks is that doesn't
leave much time for dealers to set up their short positions and
the concession gets built in very late, which may weigh on the
periphery, and so we could see Bunds rising, maybe even another
full point into the auction."
Dealers generally sell bonds before auctions to cheapen the
new issue and make room for it on their books -- so-called
concession building.
The buying of Spanish bonds seen on Tuesday had tapered off,
the traders said, but Italian domestic investors were still
buying their sovereign's bonds in the 4-7 year maturities.
Germany sold 4.08 billion euros of new September 2014 bonds,
its second two-year issue to pay no interest to investors.
Demand for the low-risk liquid paper was still solid given
the lack of clarity on any action the ECB may take but notably
lower than at other similar sales this year.
"The fact that it came at a zero rate still shows that
despite the improvement in risk appetite recently, investors are
still concerned (about the euro zone debt crisis)," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.