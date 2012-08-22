LONDON Aug 22 German Bund futures extended
gains on Wednesday with traders citing the breaking of technical
resistance levels.
September Bund futures hit a session high of 142.49,
111 ticks higher on the day. Ten-year yields were almost 10
basis points lower at 1.47 percent.
Traders said stops had been triggered between 142.20 and
142.25, propelling futures sharply higher.
"We definitely have seen good buying of the German market,"
a trader said.
"There is a bit of a lull in the sentiment in periphery, I
would say there has been some profit-taking in peripheral
market."
Shorter-dated Spanish government bond yields were around 7
basis points higher, pausing after falling sharply in recent
sessions.