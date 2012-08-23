* Minutes show Fed likely to deliver new stimulus

* Bunds rise, tracking rally in Treasuries

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 23 Bund futures rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after Federal Reserve minutes showed the U.S. central bank was willing to provide further economic stimulus, and reflecting uncertainty about the ECB's crisis-fighting plans.

Improving jobs and retails sales data in the United States over the past month have curbed expectations of a third round of money printing. However minutes of the Fed's August policy meting, held before the latest upbeat data, showed this could happen "fairly soon", unless the economy improves considerably.

Bund futures were 23 ticks higher at 142.84, with 10-year cash yields 2.1 basis points lower at 1.43 percent. U.S. 10-year T-notes rallied on Wednesday after the minutes release, before giving up some of the gains in Asian trade.

"(Minutes) give me the impression that we are actually relatively close to QE (quantitative easing) ... there's actual concern in there," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

"The prospect of a third round of QE has supported Treasuries and the sentiment is carried over into the Bund market today."

Trading was expected to remain choppy, with some investors betting the European Central Bank will intervene in bond markets to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs as early as next month, while others are more cautious over when and how such action might take place.

Bund futures have recouped almost half of the losses made in the past few weeks on the back of bets the ECB will eventually resume buying peripheral bonds. The gap between July's highs and August's lows was almost 5-1/2 points.

The ECB's pre-condition that troubled countries need to ask for help from the euro zone's rescue funds before it intervenes raises the risk that Spain's debt crisis will have to worsen before policymakers make such a move.

Question marks remain over whether the euro zone's ESM rescue fund will get the green light from Germany's top court on Sept. 12 and whether Greece will receive another tranche of aid when the "troika" of international lenders gives its verdict in October after a review next month.

"As market activity resumes after the summer rest we will have a ... favourable context for the Bund ... We should at least expect a stabilisation at lower yields," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

Germany's manufacturing PMIs came out better than expected, but services PMIs disappointed. Bunds were unfazed by the release.

France's contraction in business activity also eased.