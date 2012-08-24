* Spain negotiating aid with euro partners-sources

* Bunds rise, in middle of three-month range

* Uncertainty over next policy moves dominates markets

* Greek euro exit worries back in focus

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 24 German Bund futures rallied to their biggest weekly gains since early July on Friday, as uncertainty over euro zone plans to make Spain's borrowing costs affordable and worries over Greece supported safe-haven assets.

This week's gains took Bunds to just above the middle of the range between July's highs and August's lows. Some analysts said they could rise further in the near future unless Spain and the European Central Bank clarified their plans.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday Spain was negotiating with its euro zone partners over conditions for financial aid but had not made a final decision to seek a bailout.

Such a move may be enough to persuade the ECB to resume buying Spain's bonds in secondary markets to lower its borrowing costs, but uncertainty remains over when that might happen and how forceful it would be.

"The mood is to be 'risk on' and the desire is to be 'risk on' but people are really waiting for the signal rather than pre-empting it," said Ian Morgan, co-head of European rate sales at Societe Generale, referring to when investors prefer to buy riskier assets rather than safe-haven government bonds.

Bund futures settled 50 ticks higher on the day at 144.00, with 10-year cash yields down 4 basis points at 1.33 percent, having traded in a roughly 1.2-1.6 percent range over the European summer.

The gains were however pared in the first moments of after-hours trading - with futures dipping as low as 143.55 - on a Reuters report, citing central bank sources, that the ECB is considering setting yield band targets under its proposed bond buying programme.

"The market's expecting headlines like these to come out and what you saw was a couple of traders jumping on the sell button in very thin liquidity, but really everyone wants a flat position heading into the long weekend," a trader said.

The chance that Greece may not receive its next tranche of bailout cash also came back into focus. The "troika" of international lenders will go to Athens next month to see how far behind Greece is in meeting the terms of its programme.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reassured Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras she wanted his country to stay in the euro zone but gave no sign of meeting his request for more time to meet tough bailout targets.

"There are worries that Greece at some point will not receive (further aid)...and may be forced to leave the euro, and Spain is close to a fully-fledged bailout," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said

TREATING SYMPTOMS

Sanjay Joshi, head of fixed income at London and Capital, which manages around $3.5 billion, said he was "constructive" on Bunds going into event-packed September as any potential sell-off was likely to be short-lived.

"First, you have a weakening German economy ... and second, bringing down the cost of capital-raising in the periphery is (treating) only a symptom of the crisis and not the underlying problems," Joshi said.

Also, the disbursement of a further tranche in Greece would not "dramatically change the economic dynamics" there.

ING's Giansanti said Bund yields could move closer to 1.2 percent in the near term, but new record lows were unlikely in the absence of "shock events" such as Greece leaving the euro.

Another concern for markets is the resumption of peripheral debt supply next week with Italy coming back to the bond market on Thursday after a month of absence.

Traders said domestic investors had already started to make room for the new paper, with Italian 10-year yields up 3 bps at 5.73 percent and equivalent Spanish yields up 9 bps at 6.47 percent.