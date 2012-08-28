LONDON Aug 28 German Bund futures inched higher on Tuesday, with investors uncertain about how the European Central Bank's scheme for buying government bonds will look like, and whether further monetary stimulus in the U.S. is imminent.

Italy will offer up to 3.75 billion euros in two-year zero coupon bonds and inflation-linked bonds.

A good result, potentially helped by recent Italian redemptions and still elevated yields, may increase risk appetite for the rest of the week. But the important sentiment test will be a sale of up to 6.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

ECB's Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the bank will tailor its new bond-buying plan to dispel any concerns that it funds governments, adding the programme will ensure the issuers do not soft-peddle reforms.

But uncertainty remained about the size, timing and conditions of any ECB intervention.

At 0604 GMT, Bund futures were 7 ticks higher on the day at 143.87.

Markets were also cautious before a gathering of central bankers and economists in Wyoming on Friday, which could shed light on the Federal Reserve's future plans, and a review of Greece's progress in meeting the terms of its bailout deal next month.

"We expect Bund dips on positive news out of today's primary market activities to be bought," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. "The shape, conditionality and even the timeline for prospective ECB support still remains uncertain - not to mention the political noise surrounding the situation in Greece."