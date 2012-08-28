LONDON Aug 28 German Bund futures inched higher
on Tuesday, with investors uncertain about how the European
Central Bank's scheme for buying government bonds will look
like, and whether further monetary stimulus in the U.S. is
imminent.
Italy will offer up to 3.75 billion euros in two-year zero
coupon bonds and inflation-linked bonds.
A good result, potentially helped by recent Italian
redemptions and still elevated yields, may increase risk
appetite for the rest of the week. But the important sentiment
test will be a sale of up to 6.5 billion euros of five- and
10-year bonds on Thursday.
ECB's Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the bank will tailor its
new bond-buying plan to dispel any concerns that it funds
governments, adding the programme will ensure the issuers do not
soft-peddle reforms.
But uncertainty remained about the size, timing and
conditions of any ECB intervention.
At 0604 GMT, Bund futures were 7 ticks higher on
the day at 143.87.
Markets were also cautious before a gathering of central
bankers and economists in Wyoming on Friday, which could shed
light on the Federal Reserve's future plans, and a review of
Greece's progress in meeting the terms of its bailout deal next
month.
"We expect Bund dips on positive news out of today's primary
market activities to be bought," Commerzbank strategists said in
a note. "The shape, conditionality and even the timeline for
prospective ECB support still remains uncertain - not to mention
the political noise surrounding the situation in Greece."