* Bunds inch higher on ECB uncertainty
* Italy auctions 2-year zero-coupon, inflation-linked bonds
* Longer-term supply on Thursday seen the big test
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 28 Safe-haven German Bunds inched
higher on Tuesday supported by uncertainty about how the
European Central Bank's scheme for buying government bonds would
look and whether it will ease the euro zone debt crisis.
Bunds could rise further until details of the ECB's plans
are clarified, traders said.
German ECB board member Joerg Asmussen sought on Monday to
take some of the heat out of the debate over the bond-buying
plan, saying the scheme would be tailored to dispel concerns it
would be used to fund governments -- a taboo for Germany's
Bundesbank.
"The newsflow out of the ECB still leaves a lot of room for
surprises, both on the upside and on the downside," said Elwin
de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.
"Markets want to see strong commitment from the ECB that it
is willing and able to pin down (Spanish and Italian) yields to
levels much lower that they have been at lately. This is why you
see Bund yields below 1.35 percent for now."
Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher on the day at
143.81, while cash 10-year yields were flat at
1.34 percent.
Short-term prospects for Bunds would also depend on how
easily Italy is able to sell some 20 billion euros of debt in
three auctions this week.
There was little concern about an Italian sale of up to 3.75
billion euro in two-year zero-coupon bonds and inflation-linked
debt later in the day, with the real test of investor appetite
due on Thursday, when Italy issues five- and 10-year bonds.
Tuesday's sale is expected to go smoothly as short-dated
paper benefits from strong domestic demand and the prospect of
ECB intervention in that sector of the yield curve.
There was more focus on the sale of up to 6.5 billion euros
of longer-term debt on Thursday as interest for 10-year
peripheral paper from foreign investors has been limited
recently.
"Today's auctions should go pretty smoothly. I wouldn't
expect any problems particularly as the ECB is expected to buy
short-dated bonds," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
"But appetite for beyond the five-to-seven-year sector is
pretty low so Italy might well need a concession ahead of the
auction on Thursday to ensure the supply is reasonably well
absorbed."
Italian yields were slightly higher across the curve before
the auction, with the 10-year up 4.5 basis points
at 5.76 percent.
Spanish 10-year yields were slightly higher at
6.43 percent.
The other major factor in bond markets this week will be
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to a
conference of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming on Friday.
The speech will be dissected for any clues to the timing of
any additional monetary stimulus from the Fed.