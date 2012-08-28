* Bunds in tight range around resistance levels
* Markets unsure about size, timing of any ECB bond buying
* Yields fall at Italian sale, but real test on Thursday
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 28 Safe-haven German Bunds see-sawed
in a tight range on Tuesday, with trading dominated by
uncertainty over how the European Central Bank will structure a
scheme for buying government bonds.
Bund futures have struggled in the previous three sessions
to break key resistance just above 144.00, which is roughly
half-way between July's highs to August's lows, reached on the
back of bets for a strong ECB intervention.
Caution has set in due to uncertainty about the size, timing
and conditions attached to the programme.
German ECB board member Joerg Asmussen sought on Monday to
take some of the heat out of the debate, saying the scheme would
be tailored to dispel concerns it would be used to fund
governments - a taboo for Germany's Bundesbank.
But details are not yet finalised, with ECB President Mario
Draghi deciding to skip Friday's gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole due to a "very heavy workload", the bank said on
Tuesday.
Unless the ECB puts some meat on the bones in the next few
days, Bunds are more likely to break above the resistance than
retreat to lower levels, traders said.
"As we get closer to the Sept. 6 (ECB) meeting, people are
going to get more and more nervous," one trader said.
Bund futures were last 9 ticks higher at 143.89,
having traded in a 143.62-144.06 range throughout the day and in
a 143.42-144.13 range in the previous three sessions. That
compares with intra-day moves of more than two full points at
the start of the month.
Such a tightening usually occurs when prices approach key
resistance levels, traders said.
Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert expected Bunds
to break through the 144.13-17 resistance area in the near term
and then target July's high of 146.26. UBS's Richard Adcock said
it was better to wait for a break of 144.17 before entering long
Bund positions.
ITALIAN SUPPLY
Short-term prospects for Bunds will also depend on how
easily Italy is able to sell some 20 billion euros of debt in
three auctions this week.
A sale of two-year, zero-coupon bonds and inflation-linked
debt went well, with Italy reaching its maximum target at
significantly lower borrowing costs than recently.
A truer test of investor appetite will be on Thursday, when
Italy plans to sell up to 6.5 billion euros in five- and 10-year
bonds.
"The Italian auction today was only short-term paper ... The
10-year has been an area of the curve where there has been less
appetite and the success in issuing there is critical for
governments," UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.
He expected the auction to go well, helped by domestic
demand and redemption flows, saying a bad result would make
markets very risk-averse.
Longer-term Italian yields were slightly higher across the
curve, with the 10-year up 5.2 basis points at
5.767 percent. Some analysts said they might rise further in
coming days.
"Appetite for beyond the five- to seven-year sector is
pretty low, so Italy might well need a concession ahead of the
auction on Thursday to ensure the supply is reasonably well
absorbed," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic
said.