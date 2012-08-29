LONDON Aug 29 German Bund futures were little
changed on Wednesday and were expected to remain in tight ranges
as investors awaited details on the European Central Bank's
plans to buy bonds to curb the borrowing costs of struggling
euro zone sovereigns.
With the ECB monetary policy meeting only about one week
away, investors were reluctant to take big positions. News flow
out of Spain also highlighted the urgency of getting the
country's funding costs back to sustainable levels.
The north-eastern region of Catalonia, which represents
about a fifth of the country's economy said it needed a rescue
from Madrid just as data showed the economy falling deeper into
recession..
German Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 143.89,
having struggled in recent sessions to break key resistance just
above 144.00, which is roughly half-way between July's highs to
August's lows.
"The Spanish news flows is awful. You can't be short the
front-end of Spain but it didn't read particularly well for the
long-end," one trader said. "People are pretty flat ... you can
argue there's quite a lot built in around this ECB plan. I think
the expectations are fairly big."
Investors are also cautious before an important Italian
sale. Italy's two-year borrowing costs fell nearly two
percentage points at an auction on Tuesday but the bigger market
test will be on Thursday when the Treasury sells up to 6.5
billion euros of five and 10-year bonds.