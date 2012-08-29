LONDON Aug 29 Bund futures reversed gains on
Wednesday on comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying
that she was convinced Italian reforms would bear fruit and
wanted to move quickly in agreeing a long-term European Union
budget.
September Bund futures were last 14 ticks lower at
143.82, having risen as high as 144.37.
"There's slightly better tone news coming out," a trader
said. "Merkel is meeting with (Italian Prime Minister Mario)
Monti at the moment and there's a combination of statements
coming out."
Another said Merkel was "very positive" on Italy.