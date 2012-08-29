* Italian bonds rise ahead of debt auction
* Dealers anticipate good demand after solid bill sale
* Bunds retreat as periphery rallies.
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 29 Italian government bond yields
fell on Wednesday as dealers closed bets that the market would
come under pressure before a bond sale on Thursday, with good
demand now anticipated at the auction.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs fell sharply at a bill
sale earlier in the day, after its 2-year borrowing costs fell
nearly 2 percentage points at an zero-coupon bond (CTZ) auction
on Tuesday.
The success of the two sales has raised expectations for
Thursday's 6.5 billion euro longer-dated debt issuance.
Investor appetite for short-term paper has been boosted by
expectations that the European Central Bank will resume its
bond-buying scheme.
"There's been quite significant buying of Italy, triggered
by the bill auction after the CTZ had a quite magical effect on
the market," a trader said.
"It bodes quite well for tomorrow ... although it wouldn't
be surprising if we see some pre-auction jitters in the
morning."
Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a
meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti also helped
Italian bonds rise, in turn dragging Spanish paper away from its
lows.
"The Merkel/Monti meeting made quite nice purring noises,"
the trader added.
Ten-year Italian yields were four basis points
lower at 5.78 percent with two-year yields almost
10 basis points lower at 2.98 percent.
"We saw one dealer quite aggressively cover a lot of short
positions in Italy," a second trader said, referring to
unwinding bets that the market would fall.
"That's pulled yields in the periphery down and hit Bunds.
Most people want to come out of tomorrow's Italian auction long
of the paper because they think the ECB will take some kind of
action."
German Bund futures settled 38 ticks lower at
143.58, after struggling to hold above a key resistance level at
at 144.17 - the 62 percent retracement of the July-August
sell-off.
Uncertainty over exactly how the ECB's proposed bond-buying
programme will work has kept markets volatile in recent
sessions.
ECB LIMBO
ECB President Mario Draghi's signals of possible
intervention have left investors in limbo, needing specifics on
the timing, size and details of possible bond purchases.
The ECB said on Tuesday Draghi would not attend the annual
Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers at the end of this week
due to a heavy workload as he gears up for the Sept. 6 meeting.
"It's marginally worrying that Draghi has pulled out of
Jackson Hole meeting. It might be some indication there is still
considerable work to be done before they meet next week,"
Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income strategist, at Investec said.
Spanish bonds had been under pressure in early trading after
Catalonia, which represents about a fifth of the country's
economy, said it needed a rescue just as data showed the economy
falling deeper into recession and depositors pulling money out
of their banks.
"All in all the domestic banks look to be in a weaker
position in terms of providing funding to the sovereign, which
in turn increases pressure on the sovereign to accept a more
comprehensive bailout," Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire
said.
But yields were pulled lower in thin volumes as Italian
bonds rallied although traders said they weren't seeing buying
of Spanish bonds.
Yields on 10-year Spanish paper ended the
session little changed at 6.49 percent.