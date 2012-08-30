LONDON Aug 30 German Bund futures edged higher
on Thursday with investors' focus pinned on an Italian bond sale
later in the session which was expected to find bidders but
underscore the country's high borrowing cost.
The September Bund futures contract was 9 ticks
higher at 143.67, well within the week's tight range as trading
remained subdued before a summit of global central bankers over
the weekend and next week's European Central Bank meeting.
Later in the session Italy will launch a new 10-year bond,
expected to come at a yield close to 6 percent, alongside sales
of an existing five year bond and floating rate CCTeu note. The
sales should total 7.5 billion euros.
"There was good short covering yesterday (in Italian bonds)
so I think we may need to see more of a concession built in this
morning... It's a reasonable chunk of bonds coming into a quiet
market," a trader said.