* Italian sale finds willing bidders but yields remain high
* Four bln euros of new 10-year bond sold at 5.82 percent
* Bunds rise, remain within tight range awaiting ECB meeting
By William James
LONDON, Aug 30 Italian bonds trimmed early
losses on Thursday after the results of a bond auction reassured
markets the country still has demand for its debt, but also
showed the cost of borrowing remains persistently high.
The main feature of the 7.29 billion euro sale, the
country's first long-term debt auction in a month, was the
launch of a new 10-year bond which sold at a yield of 5.82
percent, the lowest since March.
The sale benefited from the market's high expectations the
European Central bank will reveal details of a beefed-up bond
buying programme next week as part of a coordinated effort to
lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Italian 10-year bond yields initially fell
after the results, having risen in early trading, but last stood
1 basis point higher on the day at 5.79 percent.
Analysts said this tepid reaction reflected the view that
although the auction was positive, Italy still has to pay a high
cost to raise money, particularly with long-term bonds which are
unlikely to be included in any ECB purchases.
"The fact that with all the speculation about what the ECB
is going to do, yields are only 14 basis points lower than at
the end of July suggests that investors are still demanding
quite high risk premiums to hold Italian debt," said Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
The new 10-year bond, expiring in November 2022
, last yielded 5.89 percent in the grey market
where the bond is traded ahead of its official issue on Sept. 3.
BUNDS RISE
German Bund futures were 39 ticks higher at 143.97,
well within the week's tight range as trading remained subdued
before much-anticipated meetings of central bankers in the
coming week.
Technical support for the contract came at last Friday's low
of 143.42 while 144.17, the 62 percent retracement of the July
to August sell-off, was seen as a significant barrier to any
rises.
Investors looking for signals on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stance towards a fresh round of quantitative easing will closely
follow Chairman Ben Bernanke's Friday speech, while the main
focus for the euro zone will be next Thursday's ECB meeting.
Expectations of some details of an ECB plan to begin
large-scale purchases of sovereign bonds has spurred cautious
optimism, with some believing such a step could prove to be a
turning point in the three-year-old debt crisis.
"The number of times we've had the 'last chance saloon' type
meeting, I've lost count. But still, my view is that they will
come up with something and we'll get a little bit of a relief
sell-off in Bunds," a trader said.
"But we're still in a low rate environment so I see people
coming in to buy those dips and limiting any selloff."