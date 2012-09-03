LONDON, Sept 3 German government bonds edged up
on Monday, with investors likely to limit activity ahead of a
busy week including a key European Central Bank meeting where
expectations are high that details of a bond buying plan will be
fleshed out.
Whether falls in Spanish and Italian bond yields can be
sustained depends on the fine print of the scheme. ECB President
Mario Draghi skipped a weekend meeting of global central bankers
to try to smooth over a deep rift within the ECB over the
proposals.
"We may be a bit more cautious going into Thursday's
meeting," a trader said. "I don't think we're going to see many
positions being put on."
September Bund futures were 7 ticks higher at
144.09. Trading is likely to remain thin with U.S. markets
closed for the Labour Day holiday.
Spanish bond supply on Thursday and the release of the key
U.S. payrolls report on Friday - with a speech by Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke last week fanning expectations of more monetary
stimulus to fuel growth - are also likely to keep investors in a
cautious mood.
Belgium kicks off the week supply with the sale of up to 3.2
billion euros of bonds.