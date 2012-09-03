* Bunds fall before Thursday's ECB meeting
* Draghi comments bolsters speculation ECB will act
* Short-dated Spanish, Italian bond yields fall
* Belgium kicks off week's bond auctions
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 3 German government bond prices
fell on Monday with investors likely to stay cautious before a
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, given high
expectations that details of a bond buying plan will be fleshed
out.
Shorter-dated Italian yields dropped to their
lowest since April, with Spanish counterparts also extending
falls in late trade after ECB President Mario Draghi was
reported as saying purchases of sovereign bonds of up to three
years by the ECB did not constitute state aid.
Whether falls in Spanish and Italian bond yields can be
sustained depends on the fine print of the scheme, which is
intended to cut borrowing costs.
Any ECB intervention is also conditional on the euro zone's
ESM/EFSF rescue funds being deployed, leaving any bond purchases
dependent on the outcome of a German Constitutional Court ruling
on Sept. 12 on whether the ESM can go ahead.
"The market is still hopeful that the ECB will further
loosen monetary policy and that something will happen on the
bond buying," said Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit
Agricole.
"The risks are that the ECB underwhelms ...The bond buying
programme could take a bit longer given the event risk of the
German constitutional court ruling."
Italian 10-year yields were nine basis points
down at 5.78 percent while their Spanish counterparts were
3 basis points lower at 6.9 percent, having
retraced around half the falls seen since late July, when the
ECB indicated it could take action.
Deutsche Bank estimates that 180-200 billion euros of ECB
purchases are priced into bond markets, seeing little potential
for further rallies in shorter-dated Spanish and Italian debt,
which is where the central bank is expected to focus its buying.
Instead, it says private sector buying in the five-year area
could help those bonds rally and recommends a trade betting on a
steepening of the Italian yield curve between the five- and
10-year maturities.
The prospect of ECB intervention is expected to help a
Spanish bond auction on Thursday - the first test of demand for
Spain's bonds since early August. It will sell debt with
maturities of up to four years.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in interviews with
European newspapers published over the weekend Spain that would
consider seeking extra aid but did not see any need for new
conditions.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the bank's last policy
meeting in early August it would only consider buying bonds if
governments requested aid via the euro zone's bailout funds.
LOW RATES TO CURB BUND SELL-OFF
September Bund futures fell 47 ticks down on the
day to settle at 143.55. The move lower gained traction after a
number of EU lawmakers quoted Draghi as saying that purchases of
government bonds with up to 3 years maturity would not breach EU
rules.
"It allays any fears of it (ECB purchases) only being bills.
It's risk on for now," a trader said.
Bund futures had retraced around 60 percent of their losses
since late July, reflecting the uncertainty heading into the ECB
meeting this week.
"If we get closer to 144.50, we may see some selling coming
in," the trader said.
"But we're not going to see a massive sell-off, even if
something does come out on Thursday, there'll be buying of dips.
Rates are low and are going to stay low for a long time and
that's one factor in the price of Bunds."
Belgium kicked off a busy week for euro zone bond auctions,
selling 3.2 billion euros of bonds on Monday. Austria, Germany
and France also come to market this week.
The latest U.S. payrolls report due on Friday -- with a
speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week fanning
expectations of more monetary stimulus to fuel growth -- are
also likely to keep investors cautious.