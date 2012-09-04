* Italy, Spain yield curves steepen on Draghi comments
* Bunds fall; Moody's move on EU ratings also weighs
* Uncertainty over scale of ECB action curbs sharp market
moves
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 4 Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell while demand for safe-haven German Bunds cooled on Tuesday
with investors expecting the European Central Bank to give
details this week of a new plan to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
Speculation over the scope of a potential ECB bond-buying
scheme grew after President Mario Draghi was quoted late on
Monday as saying ECB purchases of sovereign bonds with maturity
of up to three years would not breach European Union rules
against directly financing euro zone economies.
Short-dated Italian and Spanish debt yields led the falls in
peripheral bonds but traders said an acceleration of the move
was unlikely before the ECB's meeting on Thursday given
uncertainty over the size of the bond-buying scheme.
Questions also remained over whether ECB policymakers will
unanimously back the scheme, opposed by the head of Germany's
influential Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann.
"Markets are taking a bit of confidence from Draghi who
apparently indicated that purchases of up to three years
maturity wouldn't be in contravention of EU policies on
financing of sovereigns despite the continued uncertainty," said
Brian Barry, a strategist at Investec.
"There's scope for further steepening of Italian and Spanish
curves but we haven't seen the colour of the ECB's money and
given questions over what exactly is going to come out of the
ECB meeting, it's difficult to say how far it will go."
Spanish two-year yields dropped to a three-week
low of 3.23 percent as investors welcomed Draghi's comments,
while their Italian counterparts fell 26 bps to 2.45 percent.
The cost of insuring against Spanish and Italian defaults also
fell sharply.
Spanish 10-year bonds fell a more modest 9 bps to 6.80
percent with Italian counterparts 6 bps lower at
5.73 percent.
RBS strategists affirmed their target of Spanish 2-year
bonds falling to 2.20 percent in coming weeks on the back of ECB
intervention.
"This is risk-on as the probability of an error by the ECB
in buying only very short end paper has receded and we remain
comfortable holding longs in two-year and shorter-dated Spanish
bonds," RBS strategist Harvinder Sian said.
ECB FLEXIBILITY IN QUESTION
While Draghi's comments on the maturity of bonds the ECB
could target was a relief for investors who had been bracing for
only treasury bill purchases, Commerzbank strategists said
implicitly prohibiting purchases beyond three years limited the
flexibility of such a scheme.
"In case the debt crisis deteriorates further, requiring the
ECB to move further out the curve, this will be very difficult
to justify without sacrificing the ECB's credibility
altogether," they said in a note.
The cautiously upbeat tone in peripheral euro zone bonds and
a warning by Moody's that it may downgrade the EU's Aaa rating
if it decides to cut the ratings of the region's four biggest
budget backers - Germany, France, UK and Netherlands - kicked
Bunds down.
Bund futures were last 30 ticks down at 143.25 with
German 10-year yields up 3 bps at 1.41 percent but traders saw
little impetus for a sharp sell-off before the ECB meeting on
Thursday.
"People are waiting to see the whites of the eyes of the ECB
and you've got some supply this week from Spain to get through
so I don't see markets racing away from here," a trader said.