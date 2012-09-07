UPDATE 1-Nigeria January inflation rises for 12th month running to 18.72 pct
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures opened unchanged on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session when the European Central Bank unveiled a plan to tackle the debt crisis by buying bonds issued by troubled states.
The Bund future was 4 ticks lower on the day at 140.13 having fallen by more than a full point on Thursday as the ECB plans cooled safe-haven demand, and after better-than-expected U.S. data.
"I think the ECB delivered as much, if not a fraction more than expected... I think periphery carries on, and I can't see Bunds recovering much ground today to be honest," said a trader.
Alongside the performance of peripheral euro zone debt, the direction of markets will be determined by U.S. payrolls data due at 1230 GMT which is expected to heavily influence expectations of fresh stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
LONDON, Feb 15 The dollar chalked up its 11th straight daily rise on Wednesday, as investors' focus moved to inflation data in the United States for more support for the idea of a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates next month.
