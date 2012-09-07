UPDATE 1-Nigeria January inflation rises for 12th month running to 18.72 pct
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures extended losses on Friday with demand for safe-haven assets lessening after the European Central Bank said it would buy the debt of struggling euro zone countries.
German Bund futures hit a session low of 139.72, down 45 ticks on the day.
"We're following through after the Draghi comments yesterday," a trader said. "And we've got non-farms coming up where people are expecting a firm number. This sell off doesn't look like abating any time soon, and it's tricky to stand in the way of it."
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.
LONDON, Feb 15 The dollar chalked up its 11th straight daily rise on Wednesday, as investors' focus moved to inflation data in the United States for more support for the idea of a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates next month.
Feb 15 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.