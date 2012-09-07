* Spain rallies, 10-year yields hit four month low sub-6 pct
* Mood positive on peripheral debt despite hurdles ahead
* Safe-haven bids for Bunds diminished, eyes on U.S. data
By William James
LONDON, Sept 7 Spanish 10-year bond yields fell
below 6 percent for the first time since May on Friday as the
rally inspired by an ECB plan to buy government bonds further
lifted riskier euro zone debt.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday the bank would commit to potentially unlimited buying
of bonds with maturities up to three years, albeit with tight
conditions, in a landmark step toward addressing the crisis
threatening Spain's ability to fund itself.
Spanish 10-year yields fell the furthest on
Friday, down 31 basis points at 5.77 percent from more than 7.5
percent in July, while yields on two-year bonds,
which are within the scope of the ECB plan, fell 15 bps to 2.91
percent.
"It's driving confidence through the market. You see the
rally extending to longer maturities whereas in previous times
the rally was concentrated on the short end," said Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
Previous attempts to solve the crisis by buying bonds or
pumping banks full of cheap cash had limited impact on
longer-dated debt as investors remained sceptical, but the scale
of the ECB's commitment has fuelled greater optimism.
Italian, Portuguese and Irish bond yields also fell, and the
greater appetite for risk saw French and Belgian debt outperform
German Bunds -- the region's lowest-yielding, least-risky
assets.
Nevertheless, whether those gains can be sustained in the
medium term will be the measure of the plan's success.
The ECB tied strict terms to any future purchases, meaning
Spain would have to agree to conditions in a programme with the
European rescue fund before bond buying started.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appeared in no rush to
seek a bailout on Thursday, potentially leaving markets in a
period of limbo which could affect the positive
sentiment.
"There's a lot in the price and Spain and Italy show no
signs of asking for help - so how does that work?" a trader
said.
SHOW THE MONEY
Although the verbal commitment to bond buying was welcomed,
the dire economic situation in Spain and fellow bailout
candidate Italy meant that to keep yields low, the central bank
would have to follow through on its word by purchasing debt.
"(In Spain) on the budget side and the macro side we will
not have very positive data in the coming months, so I really
see that to have a continuation in this move we will need to see
a programme activated," ING's Giansanti said.
The Bund future was 27 ticks lower on the day at
139.90, having fallen by more than a point on Thursday as the
ECB plans cooled demand for safe-haven assets, and after
better-than-expected U.S. data.
Alongside the performance of peripheral euro zone debt, the
direction of markets will be determined by U.S. payrolls data
which will be watched for clues to whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve is preparing to launch fresh stimulus measures.
"We've got non-farms coming up where people are expecting a
firm number. This sell-off doesn't look like abating any time
soon, and it's tricky to stand in the way of it," a second
trader said.
The non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT was forecast to
show the addition of 125,000 jobs in August.