LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures extended
their rise on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. payrolls report
fueled demand for German debt on expectations that the Federal
Reserve would launch fresh buying of closely-correlated U.S.
Treasuries.
Non-farm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of
125,000.
German Bund futures rose 40 basis points to 140.57.
"Payrolls was absolutely awful. The world is (in trouble) in
terms of growth so QE3 (quantitative easing) looks a very
distinct possibility to us next week," one trader said.