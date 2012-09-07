LONDON, Sept 7 German Bund futures extended their rise on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. payrolls report fueled demand for German debt on expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch fresh buying of closely-correlated U.S. Treasuries.

Non-farm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, compared to a Reuters forecast of 125,000.

German Bund futures rose 40 basis points to 140.57.

"Payrolls was absolutely awful. The world is (in trouble) in terms of growth so QE3 (quantitative easing) looks a very distinct possibility to us next week," one trader said.