LONDON Oct 1 German Bund futures extended losses on Monday after results of an external audit of the capital needs of Spain's ailing banks were in line with market expectations.

December Bund futures extended losses to a session low of 141.30, 47 ticks lower on the day.

The independent audit of Spanish banks showed a 59.3 billion euro capital shortfall in the event of a serious economic downturn. Markets were expecting a 60 billion euro shortfall, but some investors had feared a higher figure..

Spanish government bond yields were little changed in early trading.