* Spanish yields ease on bailout request signs
* Uncertainty over timing supports Bunds
* Austria to sell 1.3 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 2 Spanish government bond yields
eased on Tuesday on signs the country may be ready to ask for a
bailout but uncertainty over the timing of any request limited
the move and helped support safe-haven German Bunds.
European officials told Reuters on Monday that Spain was
ready to request a bailout as early as next weekend but Germany
had signalled it should hold off.
Spain must request aid before the European Central Bank can
step in and buy the country's bonds, something investors are
keen to see happen, but the lack of clarity over the timing has
kept market players on the sidelines, allowing shorter-dated
bond yields to drift back towards levels seen a month ago when
the ECB detailed its plan.
"Both Spain and Germany need market pressure to
request/agree a bailout and it's hard to do either of those
things as long as Spain appears to be able to continue to fund
itself," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
"So if Spain is ready and willing to make that request, at
least half the obstacles have been removed ... but we're not out
of the woods yet."
Yields on two-year Spanish bonds were 9 basis
points lower at 3.32 percent, with their 10-year equivalent down
4 basis points at 5.85 percent.
Dealers may try and cheapen the paper before the sale of up
to 4 billion euros of bonds with maturity of up to five years on
Thursday, but the prospect of Spain making a bailout request
should help the auction, McGuire said.
In addition, markets are awaiting the outcome of a credit
rating review by Moody's which could see Spain lose its
investment grade rating, something that would likely trigger a
new round of selling of its debt.
International investors have been steadily reducing their
exposure to Spanish bonds this year, leaving domestic investors
holding almost 70 percent of the paper.
"A Moody's downgrade for Spain could tip the balance for
lower 10-year Bund yields towards 1.3 percent," Commerzbank
strategists said in a note. "However, we see the odds slightly
in favour of a rating confirmation and thus expect to see some
relief in the periphery."
December Bund futures reversed early gains to stand
5 ticks higher on the day at 141.45. Ten-year cash yields
were little changed at 1.46 percent, having
retreated from the 1.7 percent hit earlier this month.
That level represents the top of the recent trading range
and an important technical level to be overcome if Bund yields
are to rise significantly.
"There's ongoing speculation about when Spain will ask for a
bailout ... it doesn't feel like it's that close yet ... it's
just dragging on," a trader said.
"Positioning is pretty square and it doesn't seem like
there's any real conviction in what the next big trade is ...
but there's a recession coming...so we expect the front-end,
especially five-years to be quite well supported."
Austria will kick off the week's new issuance, selling 1.3
billion euros of 2019 and 2044 bonds.