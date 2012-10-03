LONDON Oct 3 German Bund futures pared gains on Wednesday in thin volumes with traders reluctant to take early price gains much further before a series of key events this week.

Investors were wary of making big bets before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting and Spanish auction, and with important U.S. data, including the blockbuster payrolls number, due on Friday.

German Bund futures were last up 2 ticks at 141.45, having risen as far as 141.91 in early trade when markets reacted to Spain's prime minister casting fresh doubt on the timing of any bailout.