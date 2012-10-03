* Spanish yields inch higher, weak data supports Bunds * Trading subdued as investors wait for signals on Spain * Portuguese bonds rally after successful debt swap By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, Oct 3 The uncertain timing of a Spanish request for a bailout, expected sometime in the near future, kept euro zone bond markets locked in a tight range on Wednesday, with many choosing to wait for the next signal from Madrid. Spanish bond prices fell, and German Bund futures eked out small gains on the day, but market participants said the moves were not backed by significant trades or likely to extend much further until there is some resolution of Spain's future. The focus is on whether Madrid, battling against high borrowing costs and a weak economy, will bow to pressure and request an aid package, which is keenly awaited by investors because it would pave the way for the European Central Bank to begin buying Spanish bonds. "We are at a threshold level now. The rally based on expectations of ECB bond-buying has already happened, and to have a continuation we need to see the ECB start buying bonds," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in Amsterdam. "On the other hand, a lot of investors are afraid to go outright short at this level because there is the risk that they end up going against the ECB. We're in a moment where investors are refraining from taking outright positions." Spanish government bond yields stood at 5.8 percent, well below peaks of 7.8 percent in July, after rising 3.1 basis points - one of the smallest daily changes seen in the past two weeks. Elsewhere in peripheral markets, Portuguese 10-year yields fell as the country made its first venture into bond markets since it sought a bailout last year by swapping short-dated bonds for longer maturities. The country's 10-year benchmark was 16 bps lower at 8.84 percent but remained the second highest-yielding such bond in the euro zone behind Greece. NAGGING GROWTH Concerns about economic growth supported Bund yields at historically low levels, albeit some way off the record lows seen earlier this year. German Bund futures rose 24 ticks to 141.67, and 10-year yields fell 2 basis point to 1.45 percent. Business surveys showing dwindling new orders and faster layoffs last month dented hopes the euro zone's economy will return to growth before 2013. Germany's services sector contracted unexpectedly in September, and China's normally robust equivalent weakened sharply to its lowest point since November 2010. ID:nL3E8L30KQ] Investors will now look to U.S. non-farm payroll numbers on Friday, which are expected to show that employers added 113,000 jobs in September. More signs of economic weakness could give the December Bund contract further support, and technical analysts were flagging Friday's high of 141.95 as the next key level. "We are in consolidation mode within this current uptrend and that trend finds support at 141.12 ... whilst above that, the bias is for a break through the September high of 141.95 to test the August (contract) high of 142.62," technical analysts at Credit Suisse said.