By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 3 The uncertain timing of a Spanish
request for a bailout, expected sometime in the near future,
kept euro zone bond markets locked in a tight range on
Wednesday, with many choosing to wait for the next signal from
Madrid.
Spanish bond prices fell, and German Bund futures eked out
small gains on the day, but market participants said the moves
were not backed by significant trades or likely to extend much
further until there is some resolution of Spain's future.
The focus is on whether Madrid, battling against high
borrowing costs and a weak economy, will bow to pressure and
request an aid package, which is keenly awaited by investors
because it would pave the way for the European Central Bank to
begin buying Spanish bonds.
"We are at a threshold level now. The rally based on
expectations of ECB bond-buying has already happened, and to
have a continuation we need to see the ECB start buying bonds,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"On the other hand, a lot of investors are afraid to go
outright short at this level because there is the risk that they
end up going against the ECB. We're in a moment where investors
are refraining from taking outright positions."
Spanish government bond yields stood at 5.8
percent, well below peaks of 7.8 percent in July, after rising
3.1 basis points - one of the smallest daily changes seen in the
past two weeks.
Elsewhere in peripheral markets, Portuguese 10-year yields
fell as the country made its first venture into
bond markets since it sought a bailout last year by swapping
short-dated bonds for longer maturities.
The country's 10-year benchmark was 16 bps
lower at 8.84 percent but remained the second highest-yielding
such bond in the euro zone behind Greece.
NAGGING GROWTH
Concerns about economic growth supported Bund yields at
historically low levels, albeit some way off the record lows
seen earlier this year.
German Bund futures rose 24 ticks to 141.67, and
10-year yields fell 2 basis point to 1.45 percent.
Business surveys showing dwindling new orders and faster
layoffs last month dented hopes the euro zone's economy will
return to growth before 2013.
Germany's services sector contracted unexpectedly in
September, and China's normally robust equivalent weakened
sharply to its lowest point since November 2010.
Investors will now look to U.S. non-farm payroll numbers on
Friday, which are expected to show that employers added 113,000
jobs in September.
More signs of economic weakness could give the December Bund
contract further support, and technical analysts were
flagging Friday's high of 141.95 as the next key level.
"We are in consolidation mode within this current uptrend
and that trend finds support at 141.12 ... whilst above that,
the bias is for a break through the September high of 141.95 to
test the August (contract) high of 142.62," technical analysts
at Credit Suisse said.