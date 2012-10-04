LONDON Oct 4 Bund futures were little changed
on Thursday before a Spanish bond auction that is going to test
market pressure on Madrid to ask for a bailout, while the
European Central Bank is expected to hold fire on interest rates
in its meeting later on.
Spain aims to sell between 3 and 4 billion euros of two-,
three- and five-year bonds. Spanish bondholders
would like to see the country asking for a rescue package that
would pave the way for the ECB to buy its debt.
Bond markets have traded within a tight range in recent days
as investors wait for more clues about the timing of a Spanish
request for aid.
The ECB is expected to hold its main reference rate at a
record low of 0.75 percent.
"Spain remains the key focus of the markets, it's just
ongoing speculation all the time but nothing concrete," one
trader said. "I imagine the ECB news conference will be
dominated by (Spain) related questions."
At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 5 ticks higher at
141.64.
Investors will also focus on jobless claims data out of the
U.S on Thursday and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia/editing by Chris Pizzey, London
MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)