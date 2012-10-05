LONDON Oct 5 German Bunds fell on Friday, hit by an overnight stocks rally, but with uncertainty over Spain's readiness to seek a bailout hanging over markets and key U.S. jobs data later in the day, losses were expected to be limited.

The day's focus falls on U.S. labour market data, a key influence on Federal Reserve policy, with the non-farm payrolls report expected to show 113,000 jobs were added in September.

"I don't expect a great deal this morning ahead of the data. It's obviously all about payrolls today but it's going to have to be substantially away from consensus to get us excited -- it's been an exceptionally quiet week," a trader said.

German Bund futures opened at 141.32, down 35 ticks versus Thursday's settlement and adding to losses seen in after-hours trading. The contract has been contained by the Sept. 28 high of 141.95 and Oct. 2 low of 141.10 in recent sessions, with trading subdued by the uncertainty over Spain.