* Bunds rise after Friday's losses, seen oversold after U.S.
jobs
* Ten-year German yields at low end of recent ranges
* Expectations for euro zone meeting low
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 8 German Bund futures rebounded on
Monday as investors bought back into a cheapened market after
the previous session's selling but trade was range-bound in a
quiet day and with investors reluctant to place big bets before
a euro zone meeting.
Bund futures were 42 ticks higher on the day at
141.29, having fallen 80 ticks on Friday as a surprise drop in
U.S. unemployment underpinned appetite for riskier assets.
"We had a fairly decent sell-off on Friday after the (U.S.
non-farm) payrolls but already on Friday in late trading we saw
a bit of a come-back. So apparently the market doesn't seem to
be too convinced here by this move," Michael Leister, senior
interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.
"Overall, it looks like a technical market at the moment.
Ten-year yields are hovering around the 1.50 (percent) area."
Ten-year German bond yields fell 3.6 basis
points to 1.48 percent towards the lower end of a 1.40-1.80
percent range held in recent weeks, according to Leister.
"If we push towards 1.45 we could easily test this 1.40
level. But for the time being, given that we don't see that much
movement away from this 1.50 level... the market is watching
this level and waiting for further clues to provide action."
The volume of trading was expected to be thinner than usual
due to a holiday in the United States.
There is also lingering uncertainty over the timing of a
possible Spanish bailout that would likely trigger European
Central Bank bond buying. A meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Monday was expected to shed little light on the
issue.
Euro zone finance ministers will formally launch the euro
zone's permanent, 500 billion euro bailout fund on Monday, and
will also discuss an expected request by the Spanish government
for a precautionary credit line from the ESM.
Expectations Spain will ask for aid has taken yields on
Spanish bonds sharply lower in recent months, but analysts say
for them to remain low, action is necessary.
RISK AVERSION
On Friday, the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped
to 7.8 percent in September and reached its lowest level since
President Barack Obama took office.
But analysts said the number was not enough to dispel fears
about the global growth outlook, with signs that China is
slowing and as the euro zone continued to struggle with the debt
crisis.
"The market was probably a little bit oversold on the back
of the non-farm number (U.S. jobs numbers) on Friday," one
trader said.
"I went long after the dip on the non-farm. Historically, if
you get a big move one way or the other it always retraces
itself within 24 to 48 hours."
Rabobank expected a "risk off" tone in the market to
continue and for the spreads between the debt issued by
lower-rated sovereigns and Germany to widen.
For now, the 10-year Spanish/German bond yield spread was
little changed at 419 basis points and ten-year bonds were
higher on the day, with yields 3.5 bps lower at
5.67 percent.