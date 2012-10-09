* Ministers signal no imminent bailout, Spanish yields rise
* IMF deficit targets bode ill for Spain over medium term
* Bunds struggle to make headway before five-year auction
By William James
LONDON, Oct 9 Spanish bond yields rose on
Tuesday when investors trimmed expectations of a swift solution
to Madrid's debt problems while the country's politicians resist
seeking a bailout.
Madrid is battling to keep borrowing costs at an affordable
level against a backdrop of deep recession, rather than turning
to its euro zone peers for a bailout programme.
The International Monetary Fund said in its latest round of
global reports that Spain will miss its deficit targets this
year and next and debt will jump to more than 90 percent of
gross domestic product in 2013.
Late on Monday, finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg said
Spain was taking steps to overhaul its economy and was funding
itself successfully in financial markets.
Investors expect that Madrid will ultimately have little
choice but to ask for help, and have already bought Spanish debt
in expectation of the aid request unlocking the support of the
European Central Bank's bond buying programme (OMT).
But, while there are no signs of that being imminent, bonds
of both Germany and Spain are set to stay near current levels.
"The vibe on the trading floor is really quiet here... The
whole market is really holding its breath because no one wants
to get caught offside by the ECB," said Lyn Graham-Taylor
strategist at Rabobank in London.
"But on the other hand if no one does that we're going to be
left in this weird phase, waiting to find out if the OMT will
work while all the economic metrics continue to be poor."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields have settled in a
range well below the July peak of 7.8 percent but have struggled
to move far in either direction with few willing to put pressure
on Spain by selling, only to then be caught out by ECB buying.
Ten-year yields were 10 basis points higher
on the day at 5.83 percent.
BOGGED DOWN
Despite the doubts on Spain, German Bunds futures,
the currency bloc's safe-haven of choice, struggled to make much
headway, closing the day 10 ticks higher at 141.49 having
earlier run up against technical resistance near the bottom of
the recent 141-142 range.
"We got down to 141.05 and I think there was some decent
buying seen there. We are trading in a pretty tight range and
most people are just playing technical levels," a trader said.
UBS technical analysts Richard Adcock said a break below
140.60 - the 38 percent retracement of September's rally would
risk a further sell-off in the futures contract to 139.76 and
the Sept. 17 low at 138.41, the bank's target level.
Analysts said the relatively stable range seen in Bunds over
the past week could support an auction of five-year paper due on
Wednesday after recent spates of volatility have caused weak
demand for newly-issued German debt.
German redemption and coupon payments worth 18 billion euros
should also help smooth the sale.