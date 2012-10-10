* Spain yields range bound as bailout uncertainty dominates * Solid German auction highlights demand for safety * Bunds down slightly in tandem with Treasuries By Ana Nicolaci da Costa LONDON, Oct 10 Uncertainty over the timing of Spain's widely expected request for a bailout that would also trigger central bank bond-buying kept Spanish and German yields range bound on Wednesday in quiet trade. A sale of 3.1 billion euros of five-year German bonds drew solid demand, benefiting from renewed appetite for safe-haven assets as doubts about a Spanish bailout persist. But investors also remained reluctant to put on selling positions on Spanish and Italian debt after the European Central Bank indicated it would buy potentially unlimited amounts of sovereign debt, if Spain asks for financial help. "Any significant back up in yields is a buying opportunity," said Peter Schaffrik, head of European rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "Because I think medium-term we will get a bailout, medium-term the ECB will contain yield pick-ups. And it's still a great carry environment," he added, referring to a trade whereby an investor borrows in a low interest rate market and invests in a higher yielding asset to make a profit. Ten-year Spanish bond yields fell 1 basis point to 5.83 percent, while Italian yields were flat at 5.11 percent. The Italian Treasury will offer up to 6 billion euros of bonds maturing between 2015 and 2025 on Thursday. The bond sale will be Italy's first since a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday that it will need to sell more bonds and bills this year than planned. Some of the paper offered may potentially be eligible for purchase by the ECB, which has said its new bond-buying plan will focus on shorter maturities, but the sale will ultimately depend on appetite from domestic banks, analysts said. "The swing aspect in favour of a good outcome by Italian standards is (that) the Italian banks have been borrowing less from the ECB, which is a good thing. Deposits at Italian banks are trending in the right direction i.e. up not down, and that makes them natural buyers - and they are the big buyers," Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said. Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose at an auction on Wednesday but remained well below the yield of just under 4 percent it paid in mid-June. GERMAN AUCTION Germany sold 3.1 billion euros of five-year debt, drawing demand 2.2 times the amount on offer, above this year's average of 1.9 and the 1.4 ratio seen in September when the bond was launched. "Overall solid demand, particularly given where we are in terms of level of current yields," Ostwald said of the German auction. "It does emphasize ... that anxieties about the euro zone are resurfacing primarily due to Spain as much as Greece and there is a bit of a defensive mentality regaining traction." In the secondary market, five-year German bond yields were little changed at 0.54 percent while 10-year yields were up 2.2 bps at 1.50 percent. Bund futures fell 15 ticks to 141.23, coming under slight pressure in tandem with their Treasury counterparts before an auction of 10-year U.S. paper. But market direction remains dependent largely on whether Spain asks for a rescue, analysts said. Some in the market say Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy may be more willing to make an aid request after his native region of Galicia holds local elections on Oct. 21. The government also faces a vote in Catalonia, where separatist sentiment is reviving, on Nov. 25. "Rajoy is keeping all his cards to his chest and it's hard to gamble on what a political decision is going to be," one trader said. "It's all a waiting game at the moment. Certainly at least until the first regional election (in late October) we're going to be stuck in these ranges."