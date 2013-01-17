Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON Jan 17 German Bund futures extended falls on Thursday, before an auction of Spanish debt that investors were expecting to draw strong demand.
Bund futures fell as low as 142.96, before bouncing back to 143.09, down 28 ticks on the day.
"The market expects this is going to be a pretty decent auction," one trader said.
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 2 The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.
LONDON, March 2 Four more financial firms, including Bank of China, have agreed to participate as clearing members in the London Metal Exchange's new suite of precious metals contracts when they launch on June 5, the LME said on Thursday.