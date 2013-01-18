* German 2-yr yield near 10-month highs as ECB repayments
loom
* Bunds weaker after solid Spain, Italy auctions
* Concern over U.S. debt ceiling talks to limit sell-off
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 18 German two-year bond yields rose
near their highest in nearly 10 months on Friday on growing
jitters in money markets over early bank repayments of
three-year European Central Bank loans.
The shorter-dated German bonds underperformed longer-dated
maturities, adding to the weaker tone in the euro zone's
lowest-risk bonds exacerbated by strong auctions this week from
Spain and Italy, as well as upbeat U.S. data.
Two-year yields extended a climb started on Thursday, when
short-term money market rates rose to their highest level since
July as anticipation built ahead of the repayment of loans from
the ECB's long term refinancing operation (LTRO).
Banks can start making repayments from the end of January.
Suggestions they may also have to provide more detail on the
collateral they exchange for cash at the ECB, which could
ultimately restrict banks' usage of the cheap loans, added to
the jitters.
Some traders said the sell-off looked overdone given that
the ECB was still expected to cut interest rates some time in
coming months.
"The (German) front-end is being hit by the LTRO story. My
view is it's oversold but there's something else at play there
so it's very difficult to trade against it," a trader said.
German two-year yields rose to 0.25 percent,
near peaks hit in late March 2012 and climbing further from
negative territory they traded in late last year. Some traders
saw scope for a rebound as some buyers still keen to hold German
debt are lured back by the higher yields.
"We've hit some interesting levels. Schatz above 20 basis
points haven't been there since early-to-mid last year," another
trader said. "We don't have an ECB rate cut in the imminent
future but a rate cut is more likely than a rate hike which is
why I believe the front-end is oversold."
U.S. DEBT TALKS EYED
Bund futures were last 12 ticks down at 142.64,
extending this week's falls after Spain capped a week of good
auctions for peripheral euro zone issuers on Thursday, marking a
successful start to Madrid and Rome's 2013 fundraising efforts.
Cash 10-year yields were slightly up at 1.55
percent, while upbeat Chinese data following
better-than-forecast U.S. housing and jobless claims reports on
Thursday kept safe-haven Bunds on the back foot.
"A number of people still have these long positions in
Bunds. With the easing of risks in the euro zone, there's still
so much cash in safe havens which might still go into higher
yielding assets," said Piet Lammens, a strategist at KBC.
Some market participants, however, saw the sell-off in Bunds
petering out going into the weekend on lingering concerns about
talks to raise the U.S. debt limit as Washington's self-imposed
end-February deadline looms.
"In the near-term we would like to remind ourselves of
plenty of headwinds in both the U.S. and Europe - debt ceiling
debate, Italian elections - that can dampen the current
enthusiasm," Lloyds strategists said in a note.
"We thus look for a short-term retracement in core yields,
providing better opportunities in the future to establish short
duration positions."