US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as jobs data paves Fed path to hike rates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON Jan 18 German Bunds rose on Friday, with traders citing comments by European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure that he did not expect short-term rates to be affected by ECB loan repayments.
Bund futures were last 40 ticks higher on the day at 143.16.
"We had a comment from ECB's Coeure saying something ... (like) he does not expect (ECB long-term loan) repayments by banks to affect the (euro overnight interbank) Eonia rate."
"The market was fearing that the withdrawal of liquidity would drive up Eonia rates. That's the reason people are buying back into the short-end, and also the Bund."
BERLIN, March 10 Germany plans to boost government spending by a total of more than 38 billion euros ($40 billion) by 2021 without straying from its goal of keeping a balanced budget, according to a draft finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, March 10 Euro zone bond yields soared on Friday after a report that some European Central Bank policymakers had discussed the possibility of rate hikes rattled markets already jolted by signs the ECB may be stepping back from its ultra-easy monetary policy stance.